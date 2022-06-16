Home Free in Charleston 8/26/22

Home Free – “Country music fans’ favorite a cappella group” (Taste of Country). All-vocal Country entertainers Home Free have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally; embarking on major international tours; amassing 500+ MILLION views and over 1.3-MILLION Subscribers on YouTube;

The band will be bringing new music from an unnamed recording project, that should be released in late summer. The acclaimed group lit up the 2021 holiday season by hitting the road on their Warmest Winter Holiday Tour – showcasing songs off their most recent studio album, WARMEST WINTER (2020, Home Free Records), which features 12 festive staples, memorable collaborations and Home Free originals – all guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit. This new project follows the acclaimed group’s DIVE BAR SAINTS album, which arrived at #2 on the Billboard Country Album Sales chart. Home Free’s extensive catalog spotlights six Top 10 albums, including TIMELESS, FULL OF (EVEN MORE) CHEER, FULL OF CHEER, COUNTRY EVOLUTION, and their breakout debut CRAZY LIFE (2014).

With praise rolling in from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone, FOX & Friends and American Songwriter the extraordinary showmen have continued to build a loyal fanbase with their harmony-laden versions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, the Oak Ridge Boys, and more.

Join us for a perfect evening of mixed of upbeat Nashville-dipped pop hits, country and western standards, incredible harmony and quick witted humor.

