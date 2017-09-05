“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” earned $13.4 million over four days, to win the Labor Day box office.

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” held onto the top spot at the box office again, by earning $13.4 million over the four-day weekend. But total revenue from all movies over the weekend was about $95 million . . . making this the worst Labor Day since 1999.

Here’s the underwhelming Top 10 . . .

1. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”, $13.4 million. Up to $58.1 million in its 3rd week.

2. “Annabelle: Creation”, $9.3 million. Up to $91 million in its 4th week.

3. “Wind River”, $8 million. Up to $20.4 million in its 5th week.

4. “Leap!”, $6.6 million. Up to $13.1 million in its 2nd week.

5. “Logan Lucky”, $5.65 million. Up to $22.7 million in its 3rd week.

6. “Dunkirk”, $5.63 million. Up to $180.3 million in its 7th week.

7. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, $4.7 million. Up to $325.1 million in its 9th week.

8. “The Emoji Movie”, $3.4 million. Up to $81.2 million in its 6th week.

9. “Despicable Me 3”, $3.3 million. Up to $258.8 million in its 10th week.

10. “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature”, $2.9 million. Up to $26.7 million in its 4th week.

( Complete Sheet )