We would love to have you join us for the FCA Night of Champions. Tuesday, May 8th @ Embassy Suites. Our guest speaker will be Herschel “Woody” Williams (WWII Medal of Honor Winner and performed the coin toss at the most recent Super Bowl).

FCA will also honor Mr. Joey Holland as our 2018 FCA Impact Award winner. This will be a great evening and we hope you will join us.

All proceeds go to the FCA State Office.