Helping our neighbors



Saturday, September 20th beginning at 7am at the Piggly Wiggly in Point Pleasant, Triple H Farms, Pioneer Ranch and Hands that Help Ministries will be collecting items for flood victims in the Carolina’s. Cleaning items of all kinds, water, mops, shovels. They DO NOT want clothes at this time. Anything you can donate would be great. You can contact James Hess at 304-812-4380 or check out their facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/wvstronghurricanerelief/ Thank you for your help!