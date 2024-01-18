Kanawha Valley Maintenance – HELP!

97.5 WQBE is partnering once again with Kanawha Valley Maintenance to help with your electric bill, up to $500! Simply tell us what your electric bill is using the form below. On Friday, 2/16/24, the WQBE Morning Air Show will randomly select an entry and HELP pay your electric bill. Up to $500. Chance of winning will be determined by the number of entries. #CommunitySupport #ElectricBillAssistance

Kanawha Valley Maintenance is a full-service HVAC contractor that has been a trusted source for top quality plumbing, heating & air conditioning services since 1991. Proudly serving the Charleston & Ripley area for more than 30 years. We are in the business of making your business or home as comfortable, healthy & energy-efficient as you want it to be. 304-902-4047.

