All next week the Union Mission and WQBE will be collected flood relief supplies.

You’ll find us Monday thru Friday in the Southridge WalMart Parking Lot from 8am till Noon

Much needed items include:

Extension cords

Fans (to help dry things out)

Shovels – Heavy Duty Mops – Brooms – Garbage Bags.

THEY ARE NOT IN NEED OF CLOTHING AT THIS TIME

If you would like to make a donation for Flood Relief – Just click the Union Mission logo below