HEAT FIRST AID GUIDE

The early symptoms of heat illness include:

Later symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

The symptoms of heatstroke (a much more serious condition) include:

If the person shows signs of shock ( bluish lips and fingernails and decreased alertness ), starts having seizures , or loses consciousness, call 911 and administer first aid accordingly.

For muscle cramps , give water as above and massage affected muscles gently, but firmly, until they relax.

If alert, give the person cool water to sip or ice chips.

Apply cool, wet cloths to the person’s skin and use a fan to lower body temperature. Place cold compresses on the person’s neck, groin, and armpits.

Remove from sunlight or source and cool slowly, remove clothing and place person in air conditioned or shaded location.

Have the person lie down in a cool place. Elevate the person’s feet about 12 inches.

DO NOT underestimate the seriousness of heat illness, especially if the person is a child, elderly, or injured.

DO NOT give the person medications that are used to treat fever (such as aspirin or acetaminophen). They will not help, and they may be harmful.

DO NOT give the person salt tablets.

DO NOT give the person liquids that contain alcohol or caffeine. They will interfere with the body’s ability to control its internal temperature.

DO NOT use alcohol rubs on the person’s skin.