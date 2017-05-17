HEAT FIRST AID GUIDE
Heat Emergencies First Aid Guide
Symptoms
The early symptoms of heat illness include:
Later symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
The symptoms of heatstroke (a much more serious condition) include:
-
Fever (temperature above 104°F)
-
Irrational behavior
-
Dry, hot, and red skin
-
-
-
-
First Aid
-
Have the person lie down in a cool place. Elevate the person’s feet about 12 inches.
-
Remove from sunlight or source and cool slowly, remove clothing and place person in air conditioned or shaded location.
-
Apply cool, wet cloths to the person’s skin and use a fan to lower body temperature. Place cold compresses on the person’s neck, groin, and armpits.
-
If alert, give the person cool water to sip or ice chips.
-
For muscle cramps, give water as above and massage affected muscles gently, but firmly, until they relax.
-
If the person shows signs of shock (bluish lips and fingernails and decreased alertness), starts having seizures, or loses consciousness, call 911 and administer first aid accordingly.
DO NOT
-
DO NOT underestimate the seriousness of heat illness, especially if the person is a child, elderly, or injured.
-
DO NOT give the person medications that are used to treat fever (such as aspirin or acetaminophen). They will not help, and they may be harmful.
-
DO NOT give the person salt tablets.
-
DO NOT give the person liquids that contain alcohol or caffeine. They will interfere with the body’s ability to control its internal temperature.
-
DO NOT use alcohol rubs on the person’s skin.
-
DO NOT give the person anything by mouth (not even salted drinks) if the person is vomiting or unconscious.
Call 911 if:
-
The person loses consciousness at any time.
-
There is any other change in the person’s alertness (confusion or seizures).
-
Other symptoms of heat stroke are present (rapid pulse or rapid breathing).
-
The person’s condition does not improve, or worsens despite treatment.