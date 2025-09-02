

The Heart of the Diamond Foundation is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) organization that was formed in honor of Bradyn “BP” Pinson.

Bradyn passed away suddenly at the age of 14. Bradyn had an undetected and undiagnosed heart condition call ARVC that

caused his heart to deteriorate and suddenly stop working. Bradyn loved baseball and he was the “HEART of the Diamond”!

Bradyn’s parents, Chris & Ashley, started this foundation to not only honor him, but to give back to the people who were so

supportive and to keep BP’s light shining.

Click here for the Heart of the Diamond facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566593430953

Click here for information on the: Tournament of Ribbons event on Sept. 13th at Lincoln County High School