“Happy Death Day” Beat “Blade Runner 2049” to Win the Weekend Box Office

People are officially in the Halloween spirit. The new horror movie “Happy Death Day” won the box office this weekend, with an opening take of $26.5 million. That’s outstanding for a movie with a budget under $5 million.

“Blade Runner 2049” falls to #2 after bringing in another $15.1 million. It’s now surpassed $60 million in two weeks, which SOUNDS good, except that it cost about $150 million to make. Here’s the Top 10:

1. NEW: “Happy Death Day”, $26.5 million.

2. “Blade Runner 2049”, $15.1 million. Up to $60.6 million in its 2nd week.

3. NEW: “The Foreigner”, $12.8 million.

4. “It”, $6.1 million. Up to $314.9 million in its 6th week.

5. “The Mountain Between Us”, $5.7 million. Up to $20.5 million in its 2nd week.

6. “American Made”, $5.4 million. Up to $40.2 million in its 3rd week.

7. “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”, $5.3 million. Up to $89.7 million in its 4th week.

8. “The Lego Ninjago Movie”, $4.3 million. Up to $51.6 million in its 4th week.

9. “My Little Pony: The Movie”, $4 million. Up to $15.5 million in its 2nd week.

10. “Victoria and Abdul”, $3.1 million. Up to $11.3 million in its 4th week.

(Complete Sheet)