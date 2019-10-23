HALLOWEEN STUFF

The leaves are changing and fall is in the air, so you know what that means…. It is almost time for all the little ghost and goblins to come looking for sweet treats!!! Here is a list of trick-or-treat times and Halloween events throughout our area. Don’t see your community on the trick-or treat list??? Keep checking back because we will update the list with times and events as they are announced. Also all times are Countywide unless noted!!!

Trick-or-Treat Times…

-Cabell County – October 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Clay County – October 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Boone County – October 30th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Jackson County – October 31st 5:30pm – 8:00pm (Ravenswood and Ripley see below)

-Fayette County – October 31th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Kanawha County – October 31th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Lincoln County – October 31th 5:30pm – 7:00pm(Hamlin see below)

-Mercer County – October 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Putnam County – October 31th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Raleigh County – October 31st 5:30pm – 7:30pm

-Summers County – October 31st 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Additional Trick r Treat Times and Events!!!

-Winfield- Thursday October 31st 6:00pm – 7:30pm

-Hamlin and West Hamlin Thursday Oct. 31st 5:30pm – 7:00pm

-Ravenswood Thursday Oct. 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Ripley Thursday Oct 31st 6:00pm – 7:30pm

-Chesapeake Thursday Oct. 6:00pm – 7:00pm the a after party at the annex from 7:00pm – 8:00pm

-City of Logan Hocus Pocus Festival Saturday Oct. 26th from 6:00pm-10:00pm with Trunk or Treat taking place from 6:30pm-8:30pm

-Clay County Trunk or Treat Saturday Oct. 26th 6:00pm – 9:00pm in the Rite Aid Parking Lot

-Villains and Princesses in the Valley Trick or Treat Friday Oct. 25th beginning @ 6:00pm

-Boone County Trunk or Treat Thursday Oct. 24th 6:00pm – 8:00pm in the County Lot

-Meet and Treat @ Lincoln County High School Monday October 28th 5:30pm – 7:00pm

-Lincoln Baptist Church Party Thursday Oct. 31st 5:30pm – 8:00pm

-Mercer Monster Mash Thursday Oct. 31st 6:00pm – 10:00pm…. Pumpkin carving, a life sized Candy Land, and at midnight on the big screen “Rock Horror Picture Show”

-Poca Baptist Church Trunk or Treat Thursday October 31st starting @ 5:00pm

-The Haunted Trails of Valley Park by the Putnam County Parks & Recreation Now through the 26th

-South Charleston Memorial Ice Ring Trunk or Treat Saturday Oct. 26th 4:00pm – 10:00pm inflatables, candy, and the movie “Monsters INC” on the big screen

-Hurricane Pumpkin Carving Contest(3:00pm- 5:00pm) Sunday Oct 27th

-Hurricane Main St. Trick or Treating Thursday Oct 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

-Dunbar Boo Bash Saturday Oct. 26th 6:00pm – 8:00pm this Free event will include games, inflatables, candy, and prizes

-Campbell’s Creek Fall Fest Saturday Oct. 26th 12:00pm -8:00pm live music