HALLOWEEN 2023
Trick or Treat times 2023
Kanawha County:
Date: Tuesday, October 31
Time: 6pm to 8pm
Putnam County:
Hurricane Main Street Trick-or-Treat
Date: Saturday, October 28
Time: 6pm to 8pm
Winfield United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat
Date: Wednesday, October 25
Time: 6pm to 7pm
Boone County:
Date: Tuesday, October 31
Time: 6pm to 8pm
SPECIAL EVENTS:
Madison Witches Ride Saturday, October 21 at 5:30 pm on Main
Street
Morrisvale VFD Open House Tuesday, October 31 6pm to 8pm.
The community is welcome to stop at the Morrisvale or Alkol
stations during trick-or-treat for pizza, drinks and treats.
Cabell County:
Date: Tuesday, October 31
Time: 6pm to 8pm
SPECIAL EVENTS:
City of Huntington Safe Trick-or-Treat at the Mountain Health
Arena
Date: Friday, October 27
Time: 6pm to 9pm
Milton Trunk or Treat at April Dawn Park
Date: Tuesday, October 31
Time: 6pm to 8pm
Community Trunk or Treat at HIMG parking lot (5170 Route 60
East)
Hosted by Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, the Christ
Presbyterian Church and Pea Ridge Baptist Church
Date: Sunday October 29
Time: 4pm to 6pm
St. Mary’s Medical Center Trunk or Treat, 2853 5 th Avenue in
Huntington
Date: Monday, October 30
Time: 5pm to 7pm
Fayette County:
Date: Tuesday, October 31
Time: 6pm to 8pm
SPECIAL EVENTS
Hawks Nest Halloween, Main Lodge parking lot
Date: Saturday, October 28
Time 12pm to 3pm
Fayetteville Trunk or Treat Fayette County Courthouse on Court
Street
Date: Tuesday, October 31
Time: 5:30pm to 7:30pm
Jackson County:
Ravenswood
Date: Tuesday, October 31
Time: 6pm to 8pm
Ripley
Date: Tuesday, October 31
Time: 6pm to 7:30pm
SPECIAL EVENTS
Ripley’s Spooktacular Fall Festival
Date: Saturday, October 28
Time: 10am to 7pm
Lincoln County:
Date: Tuesday, October 31
Time: 6pm to 8pm
Logan County:
Date: Tuesday, October 31
Time: 6pm to 8pm
SPECIAL EVENTS
Chapmanville Trunk or Treat (location not listed)
Date: Thursday, October 26
Time: 5:30pm to 7:30pm
Mason County:
Leon, Friday October 27, 5:30pm to 7:30pm
Mason, Saturday October 28, 4pm to 5:30pm
New Haven, Thursday October 26, 6pm to 7pm
Point Pleasant, Saturday October 28, 5:30pm to 6:30pm
SPECIAL EVENTS
Point Pleasant First Church of God Trunk-or-Treat behind
Wendy’s
Date: Monday October 30
Time: 6pm to 7:30pm
Mingo County:
Date: Tuesday, October 31
Time: 6pm to 8pm
SPECIAL EVENTS:
Delbarton Trunk-or-Treat at the Delbarton Opry House
Date: Thursday October 26
Time: 6pm – 8pm
Gilbert “Boo Bash” Trunk-or-Treat at Gilbert Town Hall
Date: Saturday October 28
Time: 6pm to 9pm
Matewan Trunk-or-Treat at the Pavilion
Date: Thursday October 26
Time: 6pm to 8pm
Williamson Spookfest at the Williamson Field House
Date: Saturday October 21
Williamson Fireworks at the Williamson Field House
Date: October 31
Time: 9:00pm (following county Trick-or-Treat) so 9pm or
DARK 30
Roane County:
Date: Tuesday October 31
Time: 6pm to 7:30pm