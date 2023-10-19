HALLOWEEN 2023

Trick or Treat times 2023

Kanawha County:

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Putnam County:

Hurricane Main Street Trick-or-Treat

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Winfield United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat

Date: Wednesday, October 25

Time: 6pm to 7pm

Boone County:

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 6pm to 8pm

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Madison Witches Ride Saturday, October 21 at 5:30 pm on Main

Street

Morrisvale VFD Open House Tuesday, October 31 6pm to 8pm.

The community is welcome to stop at the Morrisvale or Alkol

stations during trick-or-treat for pizza, drinks and treats.

Cabell County:

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 6pm to 8pm

SPECIAL EVENTS:

City of Huntington Safe Trick-or-Treat at the Mountain Health

Arena

Date: Friday, October 27

Time: 6pm to 9pm

Milton Trunk or Treat at April Dawn Park

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Community Trunk or Treat at HIMG parking lot (5170 Route 60

East)

Hosted by Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, the Christ

Presbyterian Church and Pea Ridge Baptist Church

Date: Sunday October 29

Time: 4pm to 6pm

St. Mary’s Medical Center Trunk or Treat, 2853 5 th Avenue in

Huntington

Date: Monday, October 30

Time: 5pm to 7pm

Fayette County:

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 6pm to 8pm

SPECIAL EVENTS

Hawks Nest Halloween, Main Lodge parking lot

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time 12pm to 3pm

Fayetteville Trunk or Treat Fayette County Courthouse on Court

Street

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Jackson County:

Ravenswood

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Ripley

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 6pm to 7:30pm

SPECIAL EVENTS

Ripley’s Spooktacular Fall Festival

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 10am to 7pm

Lincoln County:

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Logan County:

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 6pm to 8pm

SPECIAL EVENTS

Chapmanville Trunk or Treat (location not listed)

Date: Thursday, October 26

Time: 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Mason County:

Leon, Friday October 27, 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Mason, Saturday October 28, 4pm to 5:30pm

New Haven, Thursday October 26, 6pm to 7pm

Point Pleasant, Saturday October 28, 5:30pm to 6:30pm

SPECIAL EVENTS

Point Pleasant First Church of God Trunk-or-Treat behind

Wendy’s

Date: Monday October 30

Time: 6pm to 7:30pm

Mingo County:

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 6pm to 8pm

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Delbarton Trunk-or-Treat at the Delbarton Opry House

Date: Thursday October 26

Time: 6pm – 8pm

Gilbert “Boo Bash” Trunk-or-Treat at Gilbert Town Hall

Date: Saturday October 28

Time: 6pm to 9pm

Matewan Trunk-or-Treat at the Pavilion

Date: Thursday October 26

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Williamson Spookfest at the Williamson Field House

Date: Saturday October 21

Williamson Fireworks at the Williamson Field House

Date: October 31

Time: 9:00pm (following county Trick-or-Treat) so 9pm or

DARK 30

Roane County:

Date: Tuesday October 31

Time: 6pm to 7:30pm