HALLOWEEN 2017





Trick or Treat Times

Boone County – October 31st 6:00pm-8:00pm

Cabell County – October 31st 6:00pm-8:00pm

Charleston – October 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Dunbar – October 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Fayette County – October 31st 6:00pm-8:00pm

Hurricane – October 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Jackson County – October 31st 5:45pm – 8:00pm

Kanawha County – October 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Montgomery – October 31st 6:00pm – 8:oopm

Nitro – October 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

St. Albans – October 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

South Charleston – October 31st 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Wayne County – October 31st 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Fall Festivals and Halloween Activities

Pumpkin Festival – October 5th – 8th

Since 1986 West Virginia Pumpkin Park in Milton has celebrated the glory of autumn and the harvest with

the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, which has turned into one of the state’s largest fests. The festival was

designed to help farmers with the raising and selling of pumpkins. There will be tons of great food, live music, arts, crafts, and of course the star of the show everything pumpkin!!! Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday (10/5) thru Saturday (10/7) and 9 am to 6 pm Sunday, (10/8). Admission is $8 and free for children 5 and under, and parking is FREE for more details go to wvpumpkinpark.com

Hurricane Harvest Festival – Saturday October 14th

From 1:00pm-8:00pm at Hurricane City Park come enjoy fall!!! There will be vendors, crafts, the chili cook off contest, games, prizes, food, live music and more fall fun!!! For more details go to www.hurricanewv.com

Spooktacular Halloween Party – Friday October 27th

The Charleston Moose Lodge, 2805 Kanawha Blvd., E, Charleston, will be hosting a Spooktacular Halloween Party starting at 8:00pm!!! There will be tons of fun and prizes throughout the evening. There is a $2.00 cover charge, but all proceeds from the cover charge will go to the Malden Volunteer Fire Department.

City of Logan Trunk or Treat – Saturday October 28th

The City of Logan will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Businesses, Churches, Groups and Individuals are encouraged to come and set up a car to treat the kids. A form can be sent to you by emailing amberviars@gmail.com to register for set up. There will be a costume parade and awards given out at 7:30pm. Just dress up to enter and register at the table in front of Hot Cup to enter. The winners will be picked by public vote ($1 a vote) so bring your friends and family. Proceeds from voting will go to help Team Santa!!! There will also be pumpkin carving, hayrides, rock painting, live music, and a movie will begin right after Trunk or Treat across from the Hot Cup.

Pumpkin Carving Contest – Sunday October 29th

Carve your best jack-o-lanterns at Hurricane City Park! Enjoy cookies, hot chocolate, spooky tunes, and family fun!!! From 3:00pm – 6:00pm at Hurricane City Park. For more details go to www.hurricanewv.com

Community Trunk or Treat – Sunday October 29th

From 4:00pm-7:00pm Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Dr., Charleston, will host a Community Trunk or Treat!!! This event is FREE and open to everyone!!!

Trunk or Treat – Monday October 30th

St. Peter’s UMC, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans, will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 6:30pm – 8:00pm. Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the fun, and there will be a Halloween Party following Trunk or Treat!!! For more details call (304)539-2141.

Clay Trunk or Treat – Tuesday October 31st

Bring your little ghost and goblins to Trunk or Treat from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Rite-Aid parking lot.

Barks, Boos, and Meows – Tuesday October 31st

Your four legged friends love treat too!!! A pet friendly Trick or Treat will be held on 8th Avenue in St. Albans starting at 6:00pm.