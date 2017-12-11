Like tickets to see Grave Digger for Christmas?

Grave Digger will be back in Charleston at the Civic Center in February 2 & 3, 2018.

You could win:

A Family Pack of 6 tickets to the show

A meet & greet with the driver

Plus a Grave Digger Remote Control RC Car.

For a chance to win – just send Grave Digger a Christmas Card.

From all cards received, a random drawing will determine the winner

Winner announced on 12/22/17

Send your Christmas Card to:

Grave Digger

c/o WQBE

817 Suncrest Place

Charleston, WV 25303