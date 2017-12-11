Grave Digger for Christmas
Like tickets to see Grave Digger for Christmas?
Grave Digger will be back in Charleston at the Civic Center in February 2 & 3, 2018.
You could win:
A Family Pack of 6 tickets to the show
A meet & greet with the driver
Plus a Grave Digger Remote Control RC Car.
For a chance to win – just send Grave Digger a Christmas Card.
From all cards received, a random drawing will determine the winner
Winner announced on 12/22/17
Send your Christmas Card to:
Grave Digger
c/o WQBE
817 Suncrest Place
Charleston, WV 25303