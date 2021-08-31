GRANDFAMILES

VACCINATION INCENTIVE PROGRAM FOR WEST VIRGINIA GRANDFAMILIES

During Monday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced the launch of an initiative that will provide a $150 voucher for back-to-school supplies to all vaccinated grandfamilies in West Virginia.

Grandfamilies are families where grandparents are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren.

West Virginia State University’s Healthy Grandfamilies program – which provides information and resources to grandparents who are raising one or more grandchildren – will assist in the administration of the school voucher incentive.

“Our whole goal is to encourage our grandfamilies to get the family, as a whole, vaccinated,” Dunn continued. “We want you to stay happy, healthy, and well, so you can continue to raise these grandchildren until they become functioning adult citizens.”

Registration for the school voucher incentive will begin next Tuesday, Sept. 7.

To qualify, all vaccine-eligible members of the grandfamily – including grandparents and grandchildren ages 12 and older – must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The family must also be enrolled in the Healthy Grandfamilies program.

For information on how to enroll, visit healthygrandfamilies.com.