ELKVIEW GOODWILL GRAND OPENING!!!

Date: Thursday, October 10th, 2024 @ 9 a.m.

New Store Location: 301 Crossings Mall Rd., Elkview, WV 25071

Mark your calendars!

We’re thrilled to announce that our newest Elkview store will open

on October 10th, with doors opening at 9 a.m.

Shop clothing and home decor that just hit the floor! We hope to see you there!