Golden Girls Themed Fun

“Golden Girls” fans rejoice the long awaited Rue La Rue Cafe is officially open in NYC. This place is jam-packed with memorabilia and will make you feel like you’ve stepped on the set of the famous sitcom.

The story behind this must-see restaurant is pretty touching. Owner Michael J. LaRue was long-time friends with the late actress Rue McClanahan, who played the famous Blanche Devereaux on “Golden Girls.” The friends had an inside joke about McClanahan marrying LaRue just so her name would be Rue LaRue and that’s how the neighborhood cafe got its name. It’s located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan where LaRue currently lives.

He told the New York Times: “It’s a museum with good food.”

When the actress died, LaRue became executor of her estate. She wanted her belongings to be available for fans to enjoy and LaRue thought of this new cafe as the perfect way to honor her.

The small, corner restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch and serves famous dishes from the show like cheesecake and Betty White’s angel food cake.

LaRue has 220 artifacts from McClanahan’s personal archive and he plans on updating the restaurant throughout the year.

Here is a list of some of the “Golden Girls” memorabilia you’ll find inside Rue La Rue:

The shoes that McClanahan wore in the Golden Girls pilot

McClanahan’s 1987 Emmy Award

The same “banana leaf Martinique” wallpaper from the show that McClanahan’s character, Blanche, had in her bedroom.

The yellow phone that the ladies used on the show.

One wall dedicated to photos of all of McClanahan’s husbands and another to Betty White pictures.

A gold star plaque on the sidewalk outside the restaurant with McLanahan’s name with the message, “Thank you for being a friend.”

Rue la Rue just opened this month so check out their Facebook page for hours and directions.

(Via Eater)