Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Is Out This Weekend

Charles Dance from “Game of Thrones” kidnaps a scientist who’s developed a device to communicate with monsters like Mothra and Rodan. But when their experiments wake up King Ghidorah, they need Godzilla to stop him and the other monsters.

Vera Farmiga is the kidnapped scientist, Millie Bobby Brown is her daughter, and Kyle Chandler is Vera’s ex, who Monarch brings in to help get the device back. Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. are also in it.

(Complete Sheet)