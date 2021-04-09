Go Fund Me for Elias Johnson



On April 7, 2021 the lives of Elias Johnson and his family were turned upside down in the blink of an eye.

Elias, who is just 2 years old, was outside playing with his toy lawnmower aside his neighbor while he was mowing their lawn and almost in an instance, he slipped in the grass and his poor little foot slipped under the mower, severing him at the ankle bone. Elias was health netted from his home in Hamlin, WV to Cabell Huntington Hospital. After doctors consulted, he was then health netted straight to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA for a second opinion from their outstanding Orthopedic team (click here for more)