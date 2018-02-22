Girl Scout Cookies Arrive Friday

Find Cookies On-the-Go Do you want on-the-go access to the cookies you crave? Download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app. Just install the app on your iOS or Android mobile device and press “Find Cookies Now.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Finder makes it easy to see when cookie season starts in your area. Just punch in your zip code and choose from a list of locations near you.

Where can you find your favorite cookies?

1. Support your local Girl Scout!

The Girl Scout cookie season officially kicks off January 5th. All of our Girl Scouts are equipped with order cards, ready to take your order! Your purchase will go towards helping that individual Girl Scout and her troop achieve their goals for the cookie season.

2. Find a Cookie Booth near you!

Don’t know a Girl Scout? No worries! You can get cookies at a Girl Scout Cookie booth in your community ( booth sales begin in March.) Enter your zip code to find a booth near you.

3. We have an App for that!

We understand that our community is filled with busy bees that are always on the go. Download our Cookie Locator app to find cookies near your place of employment, home, local grocery store or even right where you’re standing. We have an Apple and Android app to help you find delicious Girl Scout Cookies.