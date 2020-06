For one-night only Garth Brooks will be performing on drive-in movie screens across North America!

The show is Saturday, June 27th at approximately 8:30pm EST at MEADOW BRIDGE DRIVE-IN THEATER

​(www.mbdrivein.com).

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19th at 12pm EST. The cost is $100 per passenger car/truck.

Prices are NOT set by the drive-in. Tickets MUST be PRE-PURACHSED through TICKETMASTER

Click the button below to purchase tickets.