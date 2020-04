Phillip Garlow has excepted the challenge from Randy Young and Affiliated Financial and wants to say THANKS to our Front Line Hero’s – our NURSES! Thursday evening from 7pm till 9pm Garlow will pump up to $25 into the gas tanks for Nurses at the EXXON One Stop 512 MacCorkle Ave SW in South Charleston (just off the Montrose exit of I-64). Just get in line (1st 100 cars) and show your Nurse ID…you won’t even have to get out of your car! THANK YOU!!