SERVICE ARRANGEMENTS FOR OFFICER CASSIE JOHNSON ANNOUNCED

Services to be held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

(Charleston, W.Va.) – Funeral services for Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson will take place Tuesday, December 8 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon with services starting at noon. Social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings will be required. The services will not be open to the public. The services will be broadcast and live streamed by WSAZ, WCHS and WOWK.

Johnson succumbed to injuries sustained while in the line of duty.

The funeral procession will travel from the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and turn west on Quarrier Street and then north on Pennsylvania Avenue N where they will enter the interstate at Women’s and Children’s on-ramp. The procession will then go north on I-77 to the Tupper’s Creek exit (exit 111). Once off the exit, the procession will go east on Call Road to Route 21 north. The procession will end at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Any emergency service agencies that would like to participate in the funeral procession are asked to enter at the intersection of Truslow and Quarrier Streets.

Street closures will include: Quarrier Street at Truslow Street, Clendenin Street at Virginia Street East (northbound), Clendenin Street between Quarrier Street and Lee Street and the two far right lanes of Lee Street between the bridge and Clendenin Street.