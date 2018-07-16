Fund Raiser for the Pt. Pleasant River Museum

Just a few more days to order your tickets for the Cincinnati Belle Dinner Cruise on Monday, July 30th. Tickets are selling fast, call soon so you won’t miss the boat. As you may know, the museum had a fire on 7/1/18 and have had to move to a temporary office located at 221 Main St., just up the street from the museum. We still have not been able to get our telephone service or internet service moved so we are using a cell phone and picking up messages from the 304-674-0144 museum number at the old location. The cell number is 304-674-9898. You may need to leave a message but we will call you back. Office hours are: we are closed on Monday, Tue – Friday 10-3, Sat. 11-4 and Sunday 2-5.

PLUS – A Go-Fund-Me-Page has been set up: https://www.gofundme.com/river-museum-fire-recovery-fund