FROZEN – Disney of Ice – 2018
DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FROZEN
Charleston Civic Center
2/22/18-2/25/18
Discover the full story of Disney’s Frozen like never before at Disney On Ice presents Frozen! Be a part of Anna’s adventure to find her sister, Queen Elsa, whose icy powers trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter. Join Olaf, Kristoff and Sven as they encounter wintry conditions and mystical trolls in a race to bring back summer. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, your whole family will sing along to unforgettable music and be delighted with special appearances by the Disney Princesses, Woody, Buzz, Dory and more. Experience magic at every turn and create memories to last a lifetime at Disney On Ice presents Frozen – the show worth melting for!
Enter our FROZEN Coloring Contest for a chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets to FROZEN. Two age groups 1-6 & 7-11. This is not a talent contest. Random drawings for all entries will determine the winners in each age category. Five(5) winners from both the 1-6 and the 7-11 age group will win 4 tickets to the show. Deadline for entries is 5pm on 2/19/18. Winners announced on 2/20/18 on the WQBE Morning Air Show.
Download our coloring sheet below. Have your kids color and then mail to us:
WQBE-FM
Attention: Disney On Ice
817 Suncrest Place
Charleston, WV 25303
