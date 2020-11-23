Free Thanksgiving Dinners

TUESDAY 11/24/20

-Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Dinner Tuesday November 24th

Winfield Baptist Church will serve a free drive-thru Thanksgiving Dinner in the church parking

lot from 6:00pm – 7:30pm(or until the food is gone), For more details call (304)586-3198.

WEDNESDAY 11/25/20

-Community Thanksgiving Dinner Wednesday November 25th

Fishers of Men Center, 847 Woodward Dr., Charleston, will be serving a free Thanksgiving

Dinner from 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Dinners will be for take-out only and on a first come first serve

basis while supplies last. For more details call (304)946-7292.

THURSDAY 11/26/20

-The Bridge Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday November 26th

The Bridge Church, 402 Main Ave., Nitro, will have a carry out Thanksgiving dinner from

11:00am – 1:00pm. For more details or to order ahead call (304)449-7024

THURSDAY 11/26/20

-Manna Meal Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday November 26th

Manna Meal, 1105 Quarrier St., Charleston, will be having Thanksgiving Dinner from 11:00am –

1:00pm, and this year because of COVID-19 they have teamed up the annual Frank Veltri dinner

to ensure everyone has a hot meal. Also, they will be serving breakfast from 8:00am – 9:00am.