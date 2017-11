FREE THANKSGIVING DINNERS

FREE THANKSGIVING MEALS – THANKSGIVING DAY

DUNBAR

Dunbar Church of Christ, 309 15th Street, Dunbar, will be hosting a FREE Thanksgiving from 11:00am – 2:00pm.

HURRICANE

The Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Hurricane will be hosting their 29th annual Free Thanksgiving dinner from 11:00am – 1:00pm. at the church, which is located at 2438 U.S. 60 in Hurricane. .

NITRO

Bridge of Faith Fellowship, 402 Main Ave. in Nitro will be serving a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON

51st annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner 12:00pm First Baptist Church at 432 Shrewsbury Street. Annual Manna Meal Thanksgiving Dinner – Thursday November 23rd

CHARLESTON

Manna Meal Soup Kitchens annual Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30am – 1:00pm from their kitchen located 1105 Quarrier St. in Charleston.

SOUTH CHARLESTON

South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston, will be offering free take-out dinners on Thanksgiving starting at 12:00pm. Around 100 meals will be available on a first come first served basis!

CLENDENIN

Crown Catering – Maywood Ave – 11am – 2pm – Dine in or Take Out (donations accepted)