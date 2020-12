FREE IN-HOME COVID-19 TESTING NOW AVAILABLE

Gov. Justice announced that free in-home COVID-19 testing is now available for all West Virginians.

“We have partnered with Vault Health to bring this convenient test that is mailed directly to your home,” Gov. Justice said. “These saliva-based test kits are available to West Virginia residents at no cost.”

Any fees will be waived once a West Virginia address is entered on the Vault Health website.