FREE Fishing in WV this weekend!

Free Fishing Weekend is Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10.

Both residents and nonresidents will have a chance to fish for free during Free Fishing Weekend in West Virginia the weekend of June 9 and 10. You will not be required to have a fishing license those days.

“West Virginia has miles and miles of pristine waters,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “We need to get everyone into the outdoors, young and old, to enjoy and experience the unmatched beauty of our state’s streams and lakes while participating in an activity, fishing, that’s just plain out fun.”

The Department of Natural Resources participates in several kid-friendly activities during Free Fishing Weekend, one is the Bowden Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 9 at the Bowden Hatchery, near Elkins. At this event, the DNR provides bait and loans fishing poles so new anglers can experience the thrill of getting their first catch and not have to pay for equipment. Another long-running event also takes place the same day at Little Beaver State Park. They are free events, but participants must register once they arrive.

“Free Fishing Days is a great opportunity for us to remind people why it’s so much fun to fish in West Virginia, especially with family and friends,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel. “And this event isn’t just for new anglers. If you already have a license, bring a couple friends or your entire family and introduce them to a lifetime of outdoor enjoyment.”

The week before Free Fishing Weekend, DNR stocks catchable-size channel catfish in lakes at Babcock, Berwind, Blackwater, Cacapon, Cedar Creek, Chief Logan, Little Beaver, Moncove, Pipestem, Tomlinson Run and Watoga state parks.

“For many years, West Virginia has been proud to sponsor Free Fishing Weekend to encourage people, especially children, to learn about fishing and the outdoors,” said Mark Scott, assistant chief of the DNR Wildlife Resources Section. “Fishing is a fun outdoor activity they can enjoy the rest of their lives. It’s a good way to reconnect with family and nature and to relieve stress from life’s challenges.”

Free Fishing Weekend is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, from June 2-10, which promotes safe boating and fishing around Father’s Day.