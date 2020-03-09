FOXTROT 2020

8th Annual Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research

Saturday, March 21, 2020 | Charleston, WV By joining us at the Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research, you’re helping to close the gap on a cure for Parkinson’s disease. Runners and walkers of any experience level or speed are all welcome!

Where:

Capitol Market

800 Smith Street

Charleston, WV 25301

For directions, click here.

What:

Runners and Walkers

Participants will start at Capitol Market and make their way towards the State Capitol before turning around and racing their way back to Capitol Market.

Registration for each participant is $35 and includes a free t-shirt.

All participants are encouraged to raise additional funds to help speed a cure! All participants who raise at least $100 will receive an official West Virginia Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research race swag.

Registration fees are fully tax-deductible and non-refundable. Register here.

Volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help coordinate day-of activities and cheer on participants. Email Event Organizer George Manahan at Volunteers are needed to help coordinate day-of activities and cheer on participants. Email Event Organizer George Manahan at Manahan@aol.com to learn more.

Fox Trot schedule:

Early Packet Pick-up and at Capitol Market

Friday, March 20

Start time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research 5K Run and Walk – Walk-up registration is welcome.

Saturday, March 21

Registration Start time: 7:30 a.m.

Race Start time: 9:00 a.m.

Awards Ceremony

Start time: 10:30 a.m.

Awards for top three (3) individuals in each age class

Awards for top three (3) overall (male/female) Fox Trot finishers

Course Map:

See the route mapped out here. All routes are subject to change.

Green Chili Shootout:

Stick around to experience and taste one of the nation’s largest green-chili cook-off! Proceeds from the cook-off also benefit The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Click here for more information.