“Fortnite” Makes Video Game History

The “free-to-play” videogame “Fortnite” made $2.4 billion last year, which is the most annual revenue of any game in history.

Games like “Fortnite” are called “free-to-play”, but that’s just a tiny bit deceptive. Because once you get hooked on them, they try to get you to buy all kinds of extra stuff to enhance your experience. And it WORKS.

The most lucrative free-to-play games in 2018 after “Fortnite” were:

2. “Dungeon Fighter Online”, $1.5 billion.

3. “League of Legends”, $1.4 billion.

4. “Pokemon GO”, $1.3 billion.

5. “Crossfire”, $1.3 billion.

