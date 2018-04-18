Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

Former first lady Barbara Bush, the matriarch and fiercely loyal defender of the political dynasty which yielded two U.S. presidents, died April 17, 2018. She was 92.

“My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was,” her son, former President George W. Bush, said in a statement Tuesday.

“Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”

