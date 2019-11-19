“Ford v. Ferrari” Won the Box Office, “Charlie’s Angels” Bombed

“Ford v. Ferrari” won the box office with a $31 million debut. “Charlie’s Angels” bombed. . . making only $8.6 million in its first week.

Also, “Joker” made another $5.6 million in its seventh week . . . to become the first R-rated movie to pass the $1 billion mark. Here’s the Top 10 . . .

NEW: “Ford v. Ferrari”, $31 million

“Midway”, $8.8 million. Up to $35.1 million in its 2nd week.

NEW: “Charlie’s Angels”, $8.6 million

“Playing with Fire”, $8.55 million. Up to $25.5 million in its 2nd week.

“Last Christmas”, $6.7 million. Up to $22.6 million in its 2nd week.

“Doctor Sleep”, $6.2 million. Up to $25 million in its 2nd week.

NEW: “The Good Liar”, $5.7 million

“Joker”, $5.6 million. Up to $322.6 million in its 7th week.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”, $5.2 million. Up to $106 million in its 5th week.