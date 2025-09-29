FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHTS

WQBE has teamed up with Carver Career Center and will make a stop at area High School Games each Friday through out the season.

Stop by and register to win a $50 Gift Card and qualify for our Meta Quest 3S 128 GB Gaming System we will giveaway at the end of the regular season

This Friday it’s Homecoming in Madison at Scott as they play Mingo County. See ya Friday!

The mission of Carver Career and Technical Education Center is to provide certificate and short term education

programs designed to prepare secondary students from Kanawha County and adult students from Kanawha

and surrounding counties for employment, career advancement, and/or continued education and to assist employers in meeting their employment and training needs.