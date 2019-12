12/16/19 – 12/20/19

You can drop off food items at most area Gino’s & Tudor’s locations in our area.

Plus we will again this year have Command Center’s at two locations

Ashley Homestore at South Ridge

&

Liberty Square in Teays Valley

6am – till – Noon all week

And Fred Clark and IVS Hydro has issued the 10,000 10# bag of potato challenge

They will match if we can raise 10,000 bags.

Pray for the food drive and help if you can!

Merry Christmas!