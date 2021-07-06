Fishin’ for the Mountain Mission!

It’s that time of year again!! Our FISHIN FOR MOUNTAIN MISSION CHARITY EVENT!! SWVKA has partnered with MSKA and WVKA to make this event huge for the Charleston area!!



This is an open kayak fishing tournament!! Best 5 fish!!! Tournament times are from 6:00 am till 2:30 pm on Saturday July 24 at the Coal River group!! This tournament will be held on TourneyX and entry fee is $35!! All entry fees will be donated to Mountain Mission!! $2500 worth of prizes will be awarded for top finishers including a 1st place prize being a Nucanoe Kayak!!! Eligible water will be as follows: Elk river from Sutton Damn down. Gauley River from Summersville lake Damn down. Kanawha river, Big Coal and Little coal rivers.. the boundary for the Kanawha and Gauley will be posted below in the comments!! 6am-2:30 pm Fish uploaded by 3:30 pm and Awards at 4:00 pm at the Coal River Group!! KBF RULES APPLY!!! Prefishing is allowed!! Trolling motors are permitted!! Looking forward to seeing everyone out for this great cause!! WQBE will be on site giving away AL WOODYS BIG BASS prize as well!!! If you have any questions please feel free to ask!! Thank you to all of our sponsors who help us and make this all possible!!!