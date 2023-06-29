

Fourth of July Activities Saturday July 1st through Tuesday July 4th

Saturday July 1st

Beckley

Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show in

the state after the baseball game that starts at 6:00pm.

Sunday July 2 nd

Fayetteville

Fireworks will be at dusk at the Charlie Mccoy Park. Bus Shuttle Schedule will run

Sunday July 2nd from 7pm-11pm making stops at Fayetteville PK8, The Memorial

Building, Fayette County Bus Garage, Fayette County Courthouse Anne Building

and Charlie Mccoy Park for firework viewing. This is a free service offered by the

Town of Fayetteville.

Monday July 3 rd

Dirty Birds

The Charleston Dirty Birds will have MegaBlast Fireworks after their game vs.

Lancaster Barnstormers starting at 6:35pm it is also Salute to Service Night.

Montgomery

The Montgomery Community Center will have live music, activities, free ice

cream, and popcorn from 7:00pm – 10:00pm. With the fireworks starting at

10:00pm.

St. Albans

Come out for the annual Freedom Celebration 2023 at Maranatha in St. Albans

starting at 6:30pm. They will have hamburgers, hot dogs, Huskey Ice Cream,

snow cones, a hotdog eating contest (with prizes), and more! There will also be multiple

inflatables and a foam cannon for the kids. All leading up to fireworks at dark.

Tuesday July 4 th

Alderson

The Town of Alderson will have a parade starting at 10:30am, a car show,

inflatables, live music, field events, and fireworks at 10:00pm.

Buffalo

The Town of Buffalo will start its Fourth of July Celebration with a 5K walk/run at

8:00am, and the parade will start at 1:00pm. Plus there will be food, vendors, live

music, inflatables, a petting zoo, and of course fireworks at 10:00pm.

Hurricane

The City of Hurricane will have a parade starting at 2:00pm on Main Street, free

family activities from 3:00pm – 8:00pm, a hot dog eating contest at 5:00pm, live

music from 6:00pm – 8:00pm, and fireworks from Water Tank Hill starting at

10:00pm.

Chapmanville

The Town of Chapmanville will have fireworks at Evan’s Property at dark.

Charleston

Regatta will be filled with events all day, and The West Virginia Symphony will take the stage at Haddad Riverfront Park starting at 7:30pm with the fireworks starting at 9:30pm.

Ripley

America’ Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration will kick-off the day’s

activities with pancake breakfast at Calvary United Methodist Church from

7:00am – 10:00am. The parade will start at 12:00pm and the day will be filled

with live music, activities, and of course fireworks the dazzling display will light up

the sky at 10:00pm.