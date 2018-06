Friday – June 29th

Power Park – Downtown Charleston after the game

Saturday – June 30th

Point Pleasant: River Regatta at Riverfront Park at 10 p.m.

Sunday – July 1st

St. Albans: City Park – Dark

Tuesday – July 3rd

Charleston: Haddad Riverfront Park on July 3rd @ 9:30 p.m.

Huntington: Harris Riverfront Park on July 3rd @ 10 p.m.

Wayne: Top of the hill, behind the Methodist Church on July 3rd @ 10 p.m.

Wednesday – July 4th

Hamlin: Lion’s Club Field at 9:45 p.m.

Hurricane: City Park at10 p.m.

Montgomery: Old Tech Football Field at 10pm

Ripley: Downtown at 10 p.m.

Spencer: Hillside off Williams Drive at 10 p.m.

Summersville: Northside at dusk