Firework Info

Ready to celebrate Independence Day? Grab all the info below:

July 3rd

WV Power has fireworks Monday night after the game.

Huntington – Live music and fireworks around 9:45 at Harris Riverfront Park

Spencer

Cody Wickline at the pool on the July 3rd and fireworks on the 4th from the hillside behind Walmart at 10pm

Harris Riverfront Park

Gates open at 5 p.m. Music will be provided by Granger Smith, Stephanie Quayle and Kala DeHart and Rivertown.

Free tickets are available at multiple locations in the city.

July 4th

Ashland (July 4th)

Summer Motion, Ashland River Port, Ashland, Ky.

Gates open at 5 p.m. as part of Summer Motion. Food vendors, a patriotic program, nationally known music entertainment, specialty booths, carnival, inflatables, games and fireworks will be featured. Music will be provided by Kelsie May at 7 p.m., a patriotic program at 8 p.m. and headliner Lonestar at 9 p.m.

Barboursville (July 4th)

Tuesday, July Fourth, fireworks will be shot off about 10 p.m. from the old former Barboursville Brick Yard and should be visible from multiple locations around the city. Prior to the fireworks, a block party will be held on Main Street from 5 p.m. to fireworks, featuring inflatables, a dunking booth, outdoor games, food and music.

Haddad Riverfront Park (July 4th)

8 p.m.-10 p.m., Tuesday, July Fourth, the West Virginia Symphony brass ensemble returns to Haddad Riverfront Park to present patriotic music before a grand finale of fireworks.

Hurricane (July 4th)

Tuesday, July Fourth, fireworks at Hurricane City Park. A parade will be held that day at 4 p.m. on Main Street. Events and activities, including music, inflatables and games, are scheduled from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hurricane City Park. A hot dog eating contest will be featured thee at 7:30 p.m.Huntington

Milton (July 4th)

From noon til 5 at april dawn park…games…food and activities and then at 10 pm at West Virginia Pumpkin Park fireworks

Montgomery (July 4th)

Street dance from 7 til 10…then on 3rd ave between Adams st and Washington st fireworks

Ripley (July 4th)

Fireworks show about 10 p.m. Activities all day, including a pancake breakfast at Calvary United Methodist Church at 7 a.m.; “The Little Patriot Hour” on the courthouse lawn, featuring a special appearance by Batman and Batgirl, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; opening ceremonies at 10 a.m.; Firecracker 2 Mile Race 11 a.m.; grand parade at 12 p.m.; and a performance by Tennessee River, an Alabama Tribute band, at 10 p.m.

Camden Park, Huntington, Saturday, July 8 (fireworks)