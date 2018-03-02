Fayetteville is West Virginia’s most “underrated” city according to Thrillist.com

Thrillist.com just put together a list of the most UNDERRATED city in every state. And they went with a lot of cities you might not have heard of, but they have great beach scenes, food, or outdoor activities.

1. Homer, Alaska . . . which apparently, quote, “rocks a hell of a beach scene.”

2. Sacramento, California . . . quote, “an underappreciated food city.”

3. Duluth, Minnesota . . . a chance to see the Northern Lights and, quote, “monster cinnamon rolls.”

4. Duck, North Carolina . . . quote, “the amenities of an East Coast spring break destination minus the crowding and chain restaurants.”

5. Fayetteville, West Virginia . . . quote, “the ideal home base for rock climbing, mountain biking, and the best whitewater rafting in the east.”