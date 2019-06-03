Favorite Coaster at Kings Island



The roller coaster thrills never seem to end at Kings Island. We’d like to know which of the following Kings Island Coasters is your favorite! Just enter below and tell us. On June 28th, WQBE will select a winner of a Family 4 Pack of tickets. One winner selected at random from each Coasters entries. Tell us your favorite and good luck from Kings Island and 97.5 WQBE!

Mystic Timbers, voted by Amusement Today as the “Best New Ride” in 2017. This fun and thrilling wooden roller coaster takes riders on an adventure through 3,265 feet of track through wooded terrain and over water at speeds up to 53 mph.

The Beast, which is listed in the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records as the longest wooden roller coaster in the world at a staggering 7,359 feet! Riders sprawl across 35 acres of densely wooded terrain at speeds up to 65 mph on The Beast.

Banshee sends riders screaming their way through seven stomach-churning inversions at speeds up to 68 mph on the world’s longest steel inverted roller coaster.

Diamondback is the tallest and fastest roller coaster at Kings Island. Standing 230 feet tall with a first drop of 215 feet at a 74-degree angle, riders snake their way around 5,282 feet of track at speeds up to 80 mph!

The Vortex was the first roller coaster in the world to send riders through six inversions when it debuted in 1987 and remains as popular as ever with park guests.