FANCY LIKE – DATE NIGHT w. Jr. & Fe
So…you’d like to have a FANCY LIKE – DATE NIGHT w/ Jr. & Fe (we call her that because that’s her name)?
If you and your significant other are:
Low Maintenance
Like Oreo Shakes
Enjoy Natty in a Styrofoam Cooler
Have some Clean Blue Jeans
A little Maybelline
and have had Wine in a box…
Then tell Jr. why he and Fe (we call her that because that’s her name) should take you on a Fancy Like – Date Night to see WALKER HAYES in Concert in Huntington on Oct. 1st.
Winner selected on Monday, May 16th!