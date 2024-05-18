FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS
This summer – the Free fun moves to Thursday nights in June for Family Movie Nights
And the fun moves to UC Stadium at Laidley Field!
Every Thursday in June beginning at 6:00 pm, Inflatables and food vendors will be available to get the fun started. As it gets dark, sit down under the stars to enjoy a movie on the big screen!
FREE PARKING – RESTROOMS – FUN – with concessions available.
Our 1st Movie on June 6th – It’s Barbie!
Thursday – June 13, 2024
Thursday – June 20, 2024 – West Virginia Day with Jennifer Garner
Thursday – June 27, 2024 – YOU DECIDE! Vote Soon