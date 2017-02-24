Ed’s Lunchtime Trivia

Ever get something FREE when you buy a product. Did You know that Wrigley Gum was the FREE gift for their original product until they realized people were buying it just to get the gum.

What was the original product that came with FREE gum?

Congratulations to Travis Persinger of Fayetteville who guessed “Baking Powder”. William Wrigley gave free packs of gum to customers who bought his baking powder. He got out of the baking powder business when he realized people like gum more.