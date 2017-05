These were made to stop or at least detour Gold & Silver thieves. They were never made to stop copper or nickel theft, just gold and silver. You have used them and hopefully have some. What?

Congratulations to Jonathan Evans of Charleston. He guessed the ridges on the side of coins. People used to shave off some of the gold or silver on early coins. Putting the ridges on gold and silver pieces would show if someone had shaved off the top … make that the sides.