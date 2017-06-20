Ed’s Lunchtime Trivia 06-20-17

In honor of West Virginia Day, here is a little trivia about WV. Most of you know WV gave the world Mother’s Day, the Golden Apple, Sales Tax, Pepperoni Roles, and even the first Billboards. But did you know there is something else that you’ll probably see when traveling this summer that all started in from WV. What?

Congratulations to Kim Serlis of Charleston. She guessed the Three Wooden Crosses you see on hill tops all over the US. Those sets of crosses were started and put up by Bernard Coffindaffer, a West Virginia businessman that had a vision following open heart surgery that told him to start building these. The first set of crosses were built near Charleston, WV, and eventually some 1,800 were built across 29 states.