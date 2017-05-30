Ed’s Lunchtime Trivia 05-30-17

Memorial Day started as “Decoration Day” after the Civil War, but did you know, something else started because of the Civil War. In fact, it’s because of war surplus that these are the way they are today!! It’s something that’s very common. You see them often. But did you know the reason you see them this way is because they where originally military surplus!!!

Congratulations Bill Glenn of South Charleston. He guessed Police Uniforms. They are Blue because of all the left over uniforms. Before the war there was not a standard blue uniform; however, they used the surplus for our men in blue!