I’m sure you have used this “Term” before but why and where did it come from? It has something to do with boats and anchors. It’s somewhat negative and was not a good thing both today as well as back then. What term?

Congratulations Cathy! “Till the Bitter End”. Boats would use a “Bitt Pole” to tie the anchor or tie offs too. If they made it all the way to the end without hitting bottom it was a bad thing.