Early sailors would often die at sea. Fearing their death, early sailors started doing something that it still being done to this date. (not for the same reasons).

Congratulations to John Ritter of Charleston who guessed wearing Earrings!! If a body washed up on a foreign land with an earring, it would be used as payment for a proper burial. A sailors earring was a way to keep the payment attached so it didn’t wash off.