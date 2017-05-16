Ed’s Lunchtime Trivia 05-16-17

Ever have an uninvited guest come to your party? In the 19th century they would do “ THIS ” to tell them they were NOT welcome or had overstayed their welcome. It is something that is still talked about and done in a round about way today. What?

Congratulations to Jeff Dorsey of Nitro. He guessed, “Giving them a COLD SHOULDER”. It was custom to serve guest “Hot” meat; however, it they weren’t welcome they would feed them COLD meat. Since they usually had a shoulder of mutton, the term “Cold Shoulder” began.