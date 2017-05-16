Ed’s Lunchtime Trivia 05-16-17
Ever have an uninvited guest come to your party? In the 19th century they would do “THIS” to tell them they were NOT welcome or had overstayed their welcome. It is something that is still talked about and done in a round about way today. What?
Congratulations to Jeff Dorsey of Nitro. He guessed, “Giving them a COLD SHOULDER”. It was custom to serve guest “Hot” meat; however, it they weren’t welcome they would feed them COLD meat. Since they usually had a shoulder of mutton, the term “Cold Shoulder” began.