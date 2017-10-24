DRUMSTICK DASH 2018

Thanksgiving Morning – November 23rd, 2017 at 9:00am

Shuffle your feet, so other’s can eat!

The Drumstick Dash course will be on the Kanawha Boulevard, Charelston, WV on November 23, 2017 starting time 9:00 AM.

Entry Fees for this event are: $30.00 pre registration, on race day the price is $35.00. Kids 10 and under (Competitive level) is $10.00. We encourage every participant to bring as many cans of food items as you can!

Age Groups: 10 and under, 11-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and up. Awards: Awards to top 3 male and female runner overall, awards to top male and female in each category.

Prize for biggest canned food donation and prize for First 10 people in costume to show up at the prize tent.

More Information: Tee shirts to people who register by Monday, November 20th at 10:00 am! Shirts not available after deadline.

All proceeds will be used to by the Mission to help feed the hungry during the holidays. Contact Information: Lana McVey lana@wefeedpeople.com.

Register online at Tri State Racer